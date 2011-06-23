How to Install Metal Roofing

Remove the old shingles.

Spread the tarpaper over the wood of the roof to create a new waterproof base.

Install the metal edging around the roof's perimeter using 1 ¼ inch (3.2 centimeter) roofing nails.

Start with one side of the house, at the top of the roof. Screw a metal sheet into the wood of the roof (through the tarpaper).

Screw in the next sheet, making sure that it overlaps the first sheet.

Repeat the process until you are down to the last sheet to be installed at the bottom of the roof. Measure the area still left to be covered on the roof. Using the snips, cut the last sheet to the correct size and screw it into place.

Repeat steps four through six on the other side of the house.

Place metal trim along the edges and at the top peak of the roof. Bend the trim to make it V-shaped, fit it over the roof's ridge and screw it down.