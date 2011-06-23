How to Install Metal Roofing

Although the initial monetary outlay is greater for metal roofing than for shingles, over time the cost justifies itself. Metal roofing holds up much better than other types of roofing under dangerous weather conditions, has a top fire safety rating and is waterproof. Installing a metal roof is a lot easier than it sounds [source: Sheet Metal Roofing, DIY-HQ].
Here's what you'll need:
Advertisement
- Extension ladder
- Metal roofing
- Metal trim and edging
- Drill with bits of various sizes
- Heavy-duty hammer
- Snips for cutting metal
- 1 ¼ inch (3.2 centimeter) roofing nails
- Screws for metal roofing
- 10 pounds (4.55 kilograms) of 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) long head screws
- Tarpaper
Follow these steps:
- Remove the old shingles.
- Spread the tarpaper over the wood of the roof to create a new waterproof base.
- Install the metal edging around the roof's perimeter using 1 ¼ inch (3.2 centimeter) roofing nails.
- Start with one side of the house, at the top of the roof. Screw a metal sheet into the wood of the roof (through the tarpaper).
- Screw in the next sheet, making sure that it overlaps the first sheet.
- Repeat the process until you are down to the last sheet to be installed at the bottom of the roof. Measure the area still left to be covered on the roof. Using the snips, cut the last sheet to the correct size and screw it into place.
- Repeat steps four through six on the other side of the house.
- Place metal trim along the edges and at the top peak of the roof. Bend the trim to make it V-shaped, fit it over the roof's ridge and screw it down.
- Make sure to screw down all the metal trim and bottom sheets.
Advertisement