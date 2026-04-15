12 Types of Mold That'll Make You Want to Deep-Clean Your House ASAP

" " We're already ordering bleach. Creative_Bird / Shutterstock

Different types of mold show up in many indoor environments, especially where moisture problems allow mold growth to take hold. Mold spores float through indoor air all the time, but when they land on a wet surface with organic material or cellulose rich materials, they can form a mold colony.

That's when mold exposure can begin to affect indoor air quality and, in some cases, human health.

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Not all mold species act the same. Some are allergenic molds that trigger mild symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat. Others are pathogenic molds that can cause infections, especially for people with weakened immune systems or compromised immune systems.

Understanding common types of mold helps you recognize a mold problem early and prevent future mold growth.