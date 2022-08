How to Build a Backyard Bird Sanctuary

The best way to attract birds is to provide easy access to plentiful food. You can build simple birdhouses yourself out of 1-by-6-inch cedar boards. Simply cut the boards to the desired lengths and nail them together into box shapes. Cut a small hole in each birdhouse as an entrance, and fill your birdhouses with birdseed. You can also build a birdhouse from a kit. Once your birdhouses are complete, nail the structures to your house, fence or trees. If building's not your thing, you can place ready-made feeders around your yard [source: Hazelton ].