How to Build a Lamp

Lamps are simple but essential lighting elements, and because of their simplicity, they can come in almost any form. A lamp adds light, but it can also add a stylish statement to the table or bedside where it is placed.

You can create a perfectly customized lighting look when you make a lamp yourself. Did you know that almost any household container -- from wine bottles to baskets to mason jars -- can be used to create a lamp? If you select a clear container, you can fill it with shells or marbles or even holiday candy for a seasonal accent.

Advertisement

Changing the shade on a lamp is another way to give it a whole new look, and this can be done with little expense when you select fabric and create a slipcover for an old lamp shade. Whether you're ready to change your lamps a lot or a little, this article has just the information you need.

On the next page you'll learn how to transform an ordinary container into an uniquely stylish lamp.

For more information on lighting and electricity, see: