How to Choose the Right Tractor Attachments

First things first, let's be clear: We're talking about lawn and garden tractors, not the big monsters that till acres of cornfields in Iowa. These are the attachments that can be used with most riding mowers or tractors. That said, there's a lot of equipment out there that can make lawn care a much easier job in any season -- even in the winter.

Admittedly, home and garden tractors can be a pretty substantial investment; however, by adding any number of useful attachments, you can make these tractors capable of more than merely mowing the grass. Attachments can spread fertilizer and seed, prepare soil for gardens or new lawns, thatch and roll existing lawns, vacuum up leaves and debris, and even clear the snow away when the weather turns cold.

For anyone who has already taken the lawn tractor plunge, attachments can extend the machine's usefulness. A few things to consider when choosing tractor attachments:

What kinds of lawn and garden projects do I want to tackle?

Will I use this attachment once or several times over the years?

Do I have the space to store this tractor attachment?

What does my budget for lawn and garden projects allow?

Once you know exactly what you want to do, choosing the attachment is the easy part.