" " You can use a clean cloth or brush to remove stains, ensuring that the next time you wear suede shoes, they're spotless. Greens and Blues / Shutterstock

Suede shoes are stylish, soft and oh-so-smooth, but keeping them clean can feel like a science experiment. Unlike other materials, suede needs special care to maintain its velvety texture and avoid damage. Don't worry — with the right tools and techniques, you can learn how to clean suede shoes and make your footwear look as good as new.

Let's break down the step-by-step process for suede cleaning, sticking with tried-and-true methods here!