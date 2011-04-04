How to Clean Suede

Suede is a special fabric, which often requires careful handling. You can clean suede clothing, shoes and upholstery yourself with one of the methods listed below.

General cleaning

You'll need the following:

A bath towel

A clean pencil eraser

A suede brush

White vinegar

A clean, dry cloth

Here's what to do:

Rub the suede gently with the towel. Remove dry stains with the pencil eraser. Brush over the suede with the suede brush. Apply a little bit of vinegar to the stains. Gently scrub the stains with the dry cloth and let the suede air-dry [source: repairhome ].

To clean mud, oil or ink, you'll need one or more of the following:

Dry-cleaning solvent

Blotting paper

Leather-product degreaser

Suede brush

Nail file

High-nap towel

Clean, dry cloth

Here's what to do:

Ink stains Blot the stain immediately to remove excess ink. Dab on a bit of dry cleaning solvent. The solvent and stain should evaporate.

Mud Gently scrape off the mud with a nail file [source: Gently scrape off the mud with a nail file [source: Alward ].

Grease or oil stains Blot leather degreaser on the stain with a clean cloth, and follow the directions for the product. Allow the degreaser to dry. Brush off the powder with the suede brush [source: Blot leather degreaser on the stain with a clean cloth, and follow the directions for the product. Allow the degreaser to dry. Brush off the powder with the suede brush [source: MrsClean ].

Rub the suede gently with a nail file or towel to help restore the nap after cleaning [source: Alward].

Recommendations: