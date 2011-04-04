How to Clean Suede

Suede is a special fabric, which often requires careful handling. You can clean suede clothing, shoes and upholstery yourself with one of the methods listed below.
General cleaning
You'll need the following:
- A bath towel
- A clean pencil eraser
- A suede brush
- White vinegar
- A clean, dry cloth
Here's what to do:
- Rub the suede gently with the towel.
- Remove dry stains with the pencil eraser.
- Brush over the suede with the suede brush.
- Apply a little bit of vinegar to the stains.
- Gently scrub the stains with the dry cloth and let the suede air-dry [source: repairhome].
To clean mud, oil or ink, you'll need one or more of the following:
- Dry-cleaning solvent
- Blotting paper
- Leather-product degreaser
- Suede brush
- Nail file
- High-nap towel
- Clean, dry cloth
Here's what to do:
- Ink stains Blot the stain immediately to remove excess ink. Dab on a bit of dry cleaning solvent. The solvent and stain should evaporate.
- Mud Gently scrape off the mud with a nail file [source: Alward].
- Grease or oil stains Blot leather degreaser on the stain with a clean cloth, and follow the directions for the product. Allow the degreaser to dry. Brush off the powder with the suede brush [source: MrsClean].
Rub the suede gently with a nail file or towel to help restore the nap after cleaning [source: Alward].
Recommendations:
- Spray new suede items with a suede protection product, readily available in stores. Test a small hidden section before you spray the entire item.
- Don't clean oil or grease stains with water, as it might spread the stain.
- Brush off dust from your garments or shoes with a suede brush. Don't use the brush for anything else.
- Wear a scarf to protect suede collars from perspiration, hair products, body oil and makeup.
- Store your suede garments in fabric bags, not plastic, so they can breathe.
- Have unusual stains removed by a specialist. Have expensive items professionally cleaned by a specialist, too.
- Take your garments to a suede specialist for professional cleaning every other year [source: Alward].