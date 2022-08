How to Divert Rain Water

Put all the rainwater to good use nourishing a thirsty garden of flowers, shrubs and trees. Find a naturally lower area of your property and create a garden about 20-percent of the size of the area draining into it. Make it curvy, with the longest possible length perpendicular to the slope of the land. Dig 8 to 10 inches (20 to 25 centimeters) of existing soil out from the area of the garden. Use the dug up dirt to create a barrier on the downhill side to keep the water in the garden. Add a little compost to the soil bed and then plant hardy, thirsty plants [source: EPA ].