How to Drain a Pool with a Garden Hose

Pool owners know that having a pool is expensive. Service and materials cost a lot of money, so it's best to cut expenses where you can. Instead of hiring a pool service technician to come drain your pool, you can do it yourself using a standard garden hose. Just follow the steps listed below.
- Turn off the pool's filter and automatic water fill valve.
- Go to the front of your house and locate the clean-out port. It's usually installed in the ground in your front yard near a water spigot.
- Open the clean-out port by unscrewing the cap. Put one end of your garden hose inside the port.
- Thread the hose to the back of your house. Attach the other end of the garden hose to a submersion pump and place the hose and pump in the deepest area of your pool, near the drain. The pool will begin to drain.
- Return to the front of the house and check to make sure the water is properly draining into the clean-out port. If it's not, stop the draining process immediately and call a plumber.
- Cover or refill your pool once it's totally drained. Sunlight can damage a drained pool. When you refill the pool, remember that it takes approximately a week for the pool's chemicals to reach the proper levels in fresh water, so the water will not be safe for swimming as soon as the pool is full again [source: LVVWD].
- Remember, once you insert your garden hose into the clean-out port, the hose is contaminated. You shouldn't use it for any purposes involving food, drink or cleaning [source: SNWA].
