How to Get Rid Of Chipmunks

Cartoons and movies would have us believe that chipmunks are harmless, cute animals. But a homeowner with a chipmunk problem knows the damage that they can wreak. Before you call exterminators and pest control, try getting rid of the chipmunks with these cheap, easy and effective methods. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can get rid of chipmunks on your property.

Sunflower bucket method One of the most effective and humane ways to trap chipmunks is to use the bucket method. Fill a bucket with water and scatter a few sunflower seeds on the surface. Place the bucket in your yard or where you have frequently seen chipmunks. It's best to place the bucket next to a ledge or step. The chipmunk will fall into the water and be unable to get out. Then you can transport the pest to a forested area far from your home. Remember to put enough water in the bucket so the chipmunk won't be able to get out, but not enough that it will drown [source: Steinau].

Hot sauce Many animals, including chipmunks, dogs and rats, don't like the taste of hot sauce. Simply mix up some hot sauce and water, and spray the mixture on your lawn and garden. Your lawn and garden will be safe from pesky nuisances [source: Many animals, including chipmunks, dogs and rats, don't like the taste of hot sauce. Simply mix up some hot sauce and water, and spray the mixture on your lawn and garden. Your lawn and garden will be safe from pesky nuisances [source: Willowbrook wildlife ].

Beach balls Chipmunks aren't the bravest of animals. If you simply leave some blown up beach balls on your lawn, the chipmunks will be scared away when the beach balls are blown around by the wind [source: Chipmunks aren't the bravest of animals. If you simply leave some blown up beach balls on your lawn, the chipmunks will be scared away when the beach balls are blown around by the wind [source: Willowbrook wildlife ].

If these methods don't work, then it's time to call in a professional.