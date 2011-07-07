How to Get Rid Of Crows

Crows are large birds, but that's not usually the reason that people wish to get them out of their yards. They make a noise that, unlike most bird song, can be extremely irritating. Crows are scavengers and will eat almost anything. They'll devour any seeds that have been planted as well as young growing vegetables [source: Vegetable Expert]. Here we will give you some advice as to how to get those annoying crows out of your yard.

Make the yard less attractive to the crows by cleaning it well. Do not have any bits of food or garbage lying around. With nothing readily available to eat, the crows are less likely to invade your yard.

Scare away the crows. The most traditional way of scaring off unwanted birds, such as crows, is to build a scarecrow. Use a bamboo pole stake and old clothes that will flap in the wind.

Hang a plastic owl in your yard. Although this will have some effect, the crows will soon get wise to the fact that it's fake [source: Cornell ].

Hang up something shiny across your yard. Crows dislike anything shiny [source: Cornell ]. Many people repel crows by hanging several CDs on a string across the yard.

Hang up shiny aluminum plates. This will work the same way as the CDs, and if they are hung up close enough together to make a noise, that's even better.

Play CDs of sounds of the predators of crows to frighten off the crows.

Some people like shooting the birds. However you should check the legality of doing this first, as in some states crows are a protected species, which can only be killed in designated areas at certain times of the year [source: Do It Yourself ].