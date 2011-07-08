How to Get Rid Of Wasp Nest

Every spring thousands of wasps colonize in trees, attics and walls, and build a nest as a home to anywhere between a few thousand to 15 thousand wasps [source: UC]. These wasps can sting you and your family and are especially dangerous to those allergic to wasp stings. If you find a wasp nest on your property, there are steps you can take to clear the nest. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can get rid of wasp nests.

Discourage Building Wasps begin building their nest in early spring. If you notice a nest in early spring, the nest will be less populated and it will be less difficult to remove. At this stage you can safely knock down the nest, encouraging the wasps to build a home elsewhere. If you notice a large number of wasps around the nest, it's safer to resort to another method of removal [source: UC ].

Aerosol Insecticide There are a number of effective aerosol insecticides on the market. Visit your local home center and purchase a product specifically designed to kill wasps. The best time to attack the colony is at night. Approach the nest and spray the insecticide into its single entry. Wait a day to knock the nest down to ensure that the colony has been destroyed. Failure to knock down the nest will result in an infestation of other insects, including beetles and ants [source: Potter ].

Manual Removal If you encounter a small nest with minimal wasp activity that can be gotten to easily, you can get rid of the nest without insecticides . At night, approach the nest with an open, heavy, sealable plastic bag. Wrap the nest in the bag and cut the nest from the tree. You can either freeze the nest or leave it in the sun to kill the wasps inside. Be aware that this method is more dangerous than insecticide and poses the risk of wasp strings [source: Hahn ].

Remember, the safest way to get rid of a wasp nest is by calling a professional to remove it.