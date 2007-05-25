How to Grow a Lawn







Add lawn accents to spruce up a yard that has no flow. If there is one thing that quickly adds a focal element plus lots of movement to a garden, it is a birdbath, whether it sits on the ground or on its own pedestal. You may already have an object around the house that makes an excellent bathing bowl for birds. A large terra-cotta flowerpot saucer, about 18 to 24 inches wide and an inch or two high, works well when filled with fresh water.

To birds, it is like a puddle, and they like that, because they can tell it's not too deep. They also like to perch on the rim. Your birdbath should be set on a paved terrace or other area you can see from indoors, so you can enjoy the splashing and carrying on and keep track of who flies in for a bath or a drink.

Be sure to change the water once a day to keep it clean and to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in it. Why not use the old birdbath water on a deserving plant?

