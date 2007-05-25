Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Lawn Care

How to Grow a Lawn

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Choosing Lawn Grasses and Foliage

Use these charts to help you select plants for your annuals garden that have colorful foliage, fruits, or seedpods. These grasses, bushes, and foliage bearers can add to you annuals garden.

The first chart indicates appropriate soil moisture levels, the second chart indicates appropriate light levels, and the third chart indicates expected height of each plant.

Annual

Dry Soil

Average Soil

Moist Soil

Alternanthera

 x x

Amaranth, Globe

 x x

Asparagus Fern
x

Basil

 x

Begonia, Tuberous
x x

Burning Bush

 x x

Caladium*

x

Castor Bean
x x

Cloud Grass

 x x

Coleus
x x

Dracaena
x

Dusty Miller

 x x

Geranium, Ivy-Leaf
x

Geranium, Other

x

Geranium, Zonal

x

Golden Top

 x x

Impatiens, New Guinea
x x

Job's Tears

 x x

Gourds
x

Love-in-a-Mist
x x

Moses-in-a-Boat
x

Ornamental Cabbage, Kale
x

Ornamental Corn
x x

Ornamental Peppers
x

Perilla

 x x

Polka Dot Plant
x

Quaking Grass

 x x

Snow-in-Summer

 x x x

Wheat Grass

 x x

Wild Oats
x



*Bulb

Annual

Full Sun

Part Shade

Full Shade

Alternanthera

 x

Amaranth, Globe

 x

Asparagus Fern

 x x

Basil

 x

Begonia, Tuberous
x x

Burning Bush

 x

Caladium*
x x

Castor Bean

 x

Cloud Grass

 x

Coleus
x x

Dracaena

 x x

Dusty Miller

 x

Geranium, Ivy-Leaf

 x x

Geranium, Other

 x

Geranium, Zonal

 x

Golden Top

 x

Impatiens, New Guinea

 x

Job's Tears

 x

Gourds

 x

Love-in-a-Mist

 x

Moses-in-a-Boat

 x x

Ornamental Cabbage, Kale

 x

Ornamental Corn

 x

Ornamental Peppers

 x

Perilla

 x

Polka Dot Plant
x

Quaking Grass

 x

Snow-in-Summer

 x

Wheat Grass

 x

Wild Oats

 x

*Bulb

Annual

Under 12 Inches

12-24 Inches

Over 24 Inches

Vining

Alternanthera

 x


Amaranth, Globe

x

Asparagus Fern
x

Basil
x

Begonia, Tuberous
x

Burning Bush
x

Caladium*
x

Castor Bean

x

Cloud Grass

 x


Coleus
x

Dracaena
x

Dusty Miller

 x x

Geranium, Ivy-Leaf

x

Geranium, Other
x

Geranium, Zonal
x

Golden Top

 x


Impatiens, New Guinea
x

Job's Tears

x

Gourds


x

Love-in-a-Mist
x x

Moses-in-a-Boat

 x


Ornamental Cabbage, Kale
x

Ornamental Corn

x

Ornamental Peppers

 x x

Perilla

x

Polka Dot Plant
x x

Quaking Grass

 x


Snow-in-Summer
x

Wheat Grass

x

Wild Oats
x



*Bulb

These cultural recommendations are intended to suggest the average conditions over a wide geographic area. It is important to be aware of local requirements.

Plant white flowers and green flowers in the annuals garden alongside ornamental grasses and foliage.

In the next section, you'll learn how to use ornamental grasses in your lawn.

For more information on lawn care and related topics, try these:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why You Should Stop Raking Fall Leaves, Stat!

Is Artificial Turf the Lawn of the Future?

Popping a Lawn Bubble Is Like Popping a Zit

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement