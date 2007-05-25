How to Grow a Lawn

Use these charts to help you select plants for your annuals garden that have colorful foliage, fruits, or seedpods. These grasses, bushes, and foliage bearers can add to you annuals garden.

The first chart indicates appropriate soil moisture levels, the second chart indicates appropriate light levels, and the third chart indicates expected height of each plant.

Annual Dry Soil Average Soil Moist Soil Alternanthera x x

Amaranth, Globe x x

Asparagus Fern

x

Basil x



Begonia, Tuberous

x x Burning Bush x x

Caladium*



x Castor Bean

x x Cloud Grass x x

Coleus

x x Dracaena

x

Dusty Miller x x

Geranium, Ivy-Leaf

x

Geranium, Other



x Geranium, Zonal



x Golden Top x x

Impatiens, New Guinea

x x Job's Tears x x

Gourds

x

Love-in-a-Mist

x x Moses-in-a-Boat

x

Ornamental Cabbage, Kale

x

Ornamental Corn

x x Ornamental Peppers

x

Perilla x x

Polka Dot Plant

x

Quaking Grass x x

Snow-in-Summer x x x Wheat Grass x x

Wild Oats

x





*Bulb



Annual Full Sun Part Shade Full Shade Alternanthera x



Amaranth, Globe x



Asparagus Fern x x

Basil x



Begonia, Tuberous

x x Burning Bush x



Caladium*

x x Castor Bean x



Cloud Grass x



Coleus

x x Dracaena x x

Dusty Miller x



Geranium, Ivy-Leaf x x

Geranium, Other x



Geranium, Zonal x



Golden Top x



Impatiens, New Guinea x



Job's Tears x



Gourds x



Love-in-a-Mist x



Moses-in-a-Boat x x

Ornamental Cabbage, Kale x



Ornamental Corn x



Ornamental Peppers x



Perilla x



Polka Dot Plant

x

Quaking Grass x



Snow-in-Summer x



Wheat Grass x



Wild Oats x





*Bulb

Annual Under 12 Inches 12-24 Inches Over 24 Inches Vining Alternanthera x





Amaranth, Globe



x

Asparagus Fern

x



Basil

x



Begonia, Tuberous

x



Burning Bush

x



Caladium*

x



Castor Bean



x

Cloud Grass x





Coleus

x



Dracaena

x



Dusty Miller x x



Geranium, Ivy-Leaf



x

Geranium, Other

x



Geranium, Zonal

x



Golden Top x





Impatiens, New Guinea

x



Job's Tears



x

Gourds





x Love-in-a-Mist

x x

Moses-in-a-Boat x





Ornamental Cabbage, Kale

x



Ornamental Corn



x

Ornamental Peppers x x



Perilla



x

Polka Dot Plant

x x

Quaking Grass x





Snow-in-Summer

x



Wheat Grass



x

Wild Oats

x







*Bulb

These cultural recommendations are intended to suggest the average conditions over a wide geographic area. It is important to be aware of local requirements.

Plant white flowers and green flowers in the annuals garden alongside ornamental grasses and foliage.

In the next section, you'll learn how to use ornamental grasses in your lawn.

For more information on lawn care and related topics, try these: