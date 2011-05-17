There are many benefits to installing a snow fence, the first of which is the reduction in snow removal costs. Snow fences trap snow, can improve driver visibility and reduce ice on the roads [source: Tabler]. Here are some tips on how to install a snow fence.

Here's what you'll need:

Advertisement

Measurements of the length of the place where you want to locate the fence

Climate information regarding the prevailing wind direction, snow fall records, and wind speed records

Appropriate length of plastic mesh snow fence material

Strong, 8-foot (2.5-meter) fence posts [source: Tabler ]. The posts will be spaced 8 feet (2.5 meters) apart. Divide the length you want the fence to be by eight, and then add one more to figure out how many posts you need.

Support wire and fence ties for attaching the fence and for the end of the posts

Fence ties

Appropriate tools for fence building

Here's what to do:

Determine the fence orientation and setback. Fences should be set back from the shoulder of the road, and perpendicular to the prevailing wind direction. Remember, it's best to install a single row of taller fence, rather than multiple rows of shorter fence -- for both effectiveness and economy [source: Tabler ]. Extend the fence far enough in both directions to intercept blowing snow from drifts. Bury the fence posts 1/3 of their height and place them no more than 8 feet (2.5 meters) apart [source: doityourself ]. Set up the plastic mesh against the posts. Pull the mesh fencing taut to prevent sagging, and attach it to the upwind side of the posts, using fence ties and support wire. Calculate 10 to 15 percent of the total fence height. Secure the fencing that distance off the ground [source: Tabler ]. Stabilize the end posts, using support wires.

Check your fence regularly to make sure it's still securely anchored. Be sure to replace any damaged parts.