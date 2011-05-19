" " Do you know how to install an oven wall? Creatas/ Thinkstock

A wall oven is usually designed to fit within a limited number of cabinet dimensions. For this reason it's important to measure the cabinet opening and compare it to the oven dimensions included with the documentation. In some cases, it may be necessary to enlarge the opening [source: Frigidaire].

Caution: If you're not familiar with electrical work, or local laws require a licensed electrician to perform the rewiring tasks, you'll need to hire a qualified electrician [source: Ron Hazelton's House Calls].

Advertisement

Here's how to install a wall oven:

Turn off the circuit breaker that supplies electricity to the oven. To play it safe, put some tape over the circuit breaker to prevent it from being accidentally switched on. Remove the doors of the old oven Remove the anchoring screws and carefully slide or lift the oven out of its cabinet. You may need help with this. Cut the electrical wires going to the old oven. Look for an electric junction box in the back of the cabinet. In some homes the box is inside the wall. In that case, you'll have to cut through the dry wall to expose it. Measure the dimensions of the cabinet opening and compare it to the required dimensions indicated in the new oven's documentation. If the required opening is wider than the cabinet opening, divide the difference by two and then mark and cut half that amount from each side of the opening. Place the new oven near the cabinet so that the attached armored cable can reach the electrical junction box. Attach a right-angle clamp to the cable. Twist each house wire and corresponding oven-cable wire together. Secure the wires with a wire nut. Fold the joined wires neatly inside the junction box, replace the cover and attach the right-angle cable bracket to the cover. If you previously cut through the wall to access the box, seal the opening completely. Lift and slide the new oven into the cabinet (get someone to help you with this) and secure it with the screws. Attach the oven doors and any supplied trimming. Turn on the circuit breaker [source: Ron Hazelton's House Calls ].