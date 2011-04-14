How to Make a Squirrel Trap

Squirrels may be cute from afar, but if they get inside your attic and start gnawing at the electrical wiring, the tenderness is gone. There's no need to take drastic measures by harming the rodent or paying a lot of money for pest control. Follow the easy steps listed below to learn how to make a live-squirrel trap and remove the critter from your home.

Materials:

Advertisement

Plastic tubing

Wire mesh

Glue or tape

Cooking oil

Corn or sunflower seeds

Here's what to do: