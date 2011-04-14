How to Make a Squirrel Trap

Squirrels may be cute from afar, but if they get inside your attic and start gnawing at the electrical wiring, the tenderness is gone. There's no need to take drastic measures by harming the rodent or paying a lot of money for pest control. Follow the easy steps listed below to learn how to make a live-squirrel trap and remove the critter from your home.
Materials:
Advertisement
- Plastic tubing
- Wire mesh
- Glue or tape
- Cooking oil
- Corn or sunflower seeds
Here's what to do:
- Purchase plastic tubing. The tube should be 3 to 6 feet (91 to 183 centimeters) long and 5 to 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters) wide. The tubing should be able to totally contain the squirrel.
- Attach wire mesh to one end of the tube using glue or tape. The wire should be held securely enough that the squirrel can't pry it off the tubing.
- Coat the inner wall of the tube with cooking oil or cooking-oil spray. This will make it impossible for the squirrel to climb out.
- Place the trap in the target area, with the wire mesh on the ground. If you have squirrels in your attic, place the trap where you have found droppings. If you're trapping a squirrel outdoors, place the trap under a tree.
- Fill the bottom of the trap with corn or sunflower seeds [source: MDC].
- Monitor the trap. It shouldn't take more than a day to catch the squirrel. Once you trap the squirrel, cover the open end of the tubing and carry it to an open field where it can be released [source: WN].