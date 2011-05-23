How to Plant Alfalfa Seed

Alfalfa means father of all foods in Arabic and it seems to deserve that name. Alfalfa sprouts are full of nutrients. Try them with salad, or with brown bread. Don't think about the fact commercially grown alfalfa is used as an animal feed, though that should certainly recommend it as a good nutritious food. You can even sprout alfalfa seeds at home [source: Guardian]. Here's how to plant alfalfa seeds at home.
- Place 1 or 2 tablespoons of alfalfa seeds on a plate. Remove any seeds that aren't whole or that are cracked. Place the good seeds into a wide-mouthed jar.
- Fill the jar with water to about 2 inches (5 centimeters) above the seeds.
- Cover the jar with a piece of woven fabric, such as a stocking. Secure the cover with a rubber band.
- Let the seeds soak overnight.
- Turn the jar upside down and drain the water through the cloth. The seeds must remain in the jar. Rinse and drain the water twice.
- Place the jar in a warm spot. This will help them grow. Alfalfa seeds can be grown in either light or dark places. Those grown in the light will be greener and have a stronger taste. If you prefer white sprout, grow them in a dark place.
- Rinse the seeds two or three times each day with cool water during the growing period. This will prevent the seeds from going sour. During this time the seeds should begin sprouting.
- Harvest the sprouts when they are the size that you want. Give them a taste test as they grow; if they are left to grow too long, the taste will deteriorate.
- Store your sprouts in the refrigerator [source: Relf].
