How to Plant a Mango Seed

Mangos have been called the, "king of fruits," because they are luscious, juicy, delicious and sweet. They're widely cultivated in tropical and sub-tropical climates. The best time to plant a mango tree is in the summer when it's warm, as they like lots of sun [source: California Rare Fruit Growers]. It helps to start growing the mango tree indoors and to re-plant it outdoors after it begins to sprout. That's what we will do.

Take a very ripe mango, and cut the fruit away from the husk at the center of the mango without cutting through the husk. Remove any leftover fruit from the husk. Cut the husk open with a sharp knife. Do this carefully, as you don't want to damage the seed that is inside. Remove the seed and throw the husk away. The seed will be in the shape of a lima bean with a lighter area on top called the eye. Fill a planting pot with potting soil. Be sure to use a pot with drainage holes. Wet the soil a bit. Make a small hole and place the seed inside the hole with its eye facing up. Cover the seed with half an inch (1.27 centimeters) of soil. The seed should sprout within a few weeks. Water your plant with lukewarm water whenever you see the soil is a bit dry. Mangos don't need a lot of water. Replant the plant outdoors when it's strong enough [sources: Which Morton ].

Originally Published: May 23, 2011