Home & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Trees, Shrubs & Vines

How to Plant a Mango Seed

By: HowStuffWorks.com Contributors  |  Updated: Mar 31, 2021

mango seed
You can plant the seed that hides inside the husk of a mango. Wikimedia Commons

Mangos have been called the, "king of fruits," because they are luscious, juicy, delicious and sweet. They're widely cultivated in tropical and sub-tropical climates. The best time to plant a mango tree is in the summer when it's warm, as they like lots of sun [source: California Rare Fruit Growers]. It helps to start growing the mango tree indoors and to re-plant it outdoors after it begins to sprout. That's what we will do.

  1. Take a very ripe mango, and cut the fruit away from the husk at the center of the mango without cutting through the husk. Remove any leftover fruit from the husk.
  2. Cut the husk open with a sharp knife. Do this carefully, as you don't want to damage the seed that is inside.
  3. Remove the seed and throw the husk away. The seed will be in the shape of a lima bean with a lighter area on top called the eye.
  4. Fill a planting pot with potting soil. Be sure to use a pot with drainage holes.
  5. Wet the soil a bit.
  6. Make a small hole and place the seed inside the hole with its eye facing up.
  7. Cover the seed with half an inch (1.27 centimeters) of soil. The seed should sprout within a few weeks.
  8. Water your plant with lukewarm water whenever you see the soil is a bit dry. Mangos don't need a lot of water.
  9. Replant the plant outdoors when it's strong enough [sources: Which, Morton].

Advertisement

Originally Published: May 23, 2011

Mango Seed FAQ

Can you grow a mango from seed?
Yes, you can grow a mango tree from a seed, found inside the fruit. However, it takes quite a bit of work and patience.
How long do mango trees take to grow?
Mango trees require quite a bit of attention and on average, take 10 years to bear any fruit if started from seed. If grated from another tree, you may start seeing fruit within three to four years.
What is the best time to plant a mango seed?
Mango seeds are best planted in the summer, as there are many hours of sunlight, helping the tree grow.
How do you prepare a mango seed for planting?
You can prepare a mango seed for planting by clearing all the fruit away from the husk and then cutting open the husk. Remove the seed inside and throw away or compost the husk.
How long does it take for a mango seed to produce fruit?
A typical mango tree requires 10 years from the time it’s planted from seed to bear fruit.
Citation