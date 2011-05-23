How to Plant a Mango Seed

Mangos have been called the, "king of fruits," because they are luscious, juicy, delicious and sweet. They're widely cultivated in tropical and sub-tropical climates. The best time to plant a mango tree is in the summer when it's warm, as they like lots of sun [source: California Rare Fruit Growers]. It helps to start growing the mango tree indoors and to re-plant it outdoors after it begins to sprout. That's what we will do.
- Take a very ripe mango, and cut the fruit away from the husk at the center of the mango without cutting through the husk. Remove any leftover fruit from the husk.
- Cut the husk open with a sharp knife. Do this carefully, as you don't want to damage the seed that is inside.
- Remove the seed and throw the husk away. The seed will be in the shape of a lima bean with a lighter area on top called the eye.
- Fill a planting pot with potting soil. Be sure to use a pot with drainage holes.
- Wet the soil a bit.
- Make a small hole and place the seed inside the hole with its eye facing up.
- Cover the seed with half an inch (1.27 centimeters) of soil. The seed should sprout within a few weeks.
- Water your plant with lukewarm water whenever you see the soil is a bit dry. Mangos don't need a lot of water.
- Replant the plant outdoors when it's strong enough [sources: Which, Morton].
Originally Published: May 23, 2011