How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

Take care not to remove the fur when removing the gum.

Freeze to harden the remainder and gently rub it with a dry sponge or brush to remove the remaining gum.

Very careful treatment with spot remover wipes or disposable cloths, works well.

Another effective treatment is to dampen a sponge or cloth in the suds of a mild detergent and wipe in the direction of the nap to remove any sugary residue.