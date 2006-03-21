How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

Fur
Follow these steps to remove chewing gum stains from Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur:
- Take care not to remove the fur when removing the gum.
- Freeze to harden the remainder and gently rub it with a dry sponge or brush to remove the remaining gum.
- Very careful treatment with spot remover wipes or disposable cloths, works well.
- Another effective treatment is to dampen a sponge or cloth in the suds of a mild detergent and wipe in the direction of the nap to remove any sugary residue.
- Take care not to over-wet the pelt or backing. Allow to air dry.