Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Fur

Follow these steps to remove chewing gum stains from Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur:

  • Take care not to remove the fur when removing the gum.
  • Freeze to harden the remainder and gently rub it with a dry sponge or brush to remove the remaining gum.
  • Very careful treatment with spot remover wipes or disposable cloths, works well.
  • Another effective treatment is to dampen a sponge or cloth in the suds of a mild detergent and wipe in the direction of the nap to remove any sugary residue.
  • Take care not to over-wet the pelt or backing. Allow to air dry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement