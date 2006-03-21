Home & Garden
How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove chewing gum stains from fabrics such as Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate and Wool:

  • Freeze (the method of using ice against the stain to make it easier to remove) until gum gets hard.
  • Carefully scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) or rub the matter from the fabric.
  • Sponge with a cleaning fluid.
  • Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
  • Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep the stain and pad moist with the dry spotter.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent.

If stain remains:

  • Reapply the dry spotter and cover.
  • Check the stain every 5 minutes and press hard against the stain when you are checking.
  • Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until all the stain has been removed.
  • Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent.
  • Dry.

