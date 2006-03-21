How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove chewing gum stains from fabrics such as Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate and Wool:
- Freeze (the method of using ice against the stain to make it easier to remove) until gum gets hard.
- Carefully scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) or rub the matter from the fabric.
- Sponge with a cleaning fluid.
- Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with the dry spotter.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent.
If stain remains:
- Reapply the dry spotter and cover.
- Check the stain every 5 minutes and press hard against the stain when you are checking.
- Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until all the stain has been removed.
- Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent.
- Dry.