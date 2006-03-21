How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

Freeze (the method of using ice against the stain to make it easier to remove) until gum gets hard.

Carefully scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) or rub the matter from the fabric.

Sponge with a cleaning fluid.

Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.

Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep the stain and pad moist with the dry spotter.