Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Felt

Follow these steps to remove chewing gum stains from Felt:

Since felt is not woven, but rather fused together, take every precaution in removing any excess gum as chunks of the felt may come with it.

Advertisement

  • Freeze to harden the remainder.
  • Gently brush (the method of stain removal using a stiff-bristled brush) with a sponge or fine-bristled brush (such as a toothbrush). This should remove any excess that remains on the surface.

In extreme cases:

  • Very carefully rub a razor blade with the nap. This will remove any stubborn matter, but will also remove some of the felt fibers.

If stain persists:

  • Make a paste of cornmeal and a small amount of water and apply it to the stain.
  • Give it plenty of time to work.
  • When it is dry, carefully brush it off with the nap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement