How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

Follow these steps to remove chewing gum stains from Felt:

Since felt is not woven, but rather fused together, take every precaution in removing any excess gum as chunks of the felt may come with it.

Freeze to harden the remainder.

Gently brush (the method of stain removal using a stiff-bristled brush) with a sponge or fine-bristled brush (such as a toothbrush). This should remove any excess that remains on the surface.

In extreme cases:

Very carefully rub a razor blade with the nap. This will remove any stubborn matter, but will also remove some of the felt fibers.

If stain persists: