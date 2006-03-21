How to Remove Chewing Gum Stains

Felt
Follow these steps to remove chewing gum stains from Felt:
Since felt is not woven, but rather fused together, take every precaution in removing any excess gum as chunks of the felt may come with it.
- Freeze to harden the remainder.
- Gently brush (the method of stain removal using a stiff-bristled brush) with a sponge or fine-bristled brush (such as a toothbrush). This should remove any excess that remains on the surface.
In extreme cases:
- Very carefully rub a razor blade with the nap. This will remove any stubborn matter, but will also remove some of the felt fibers.
If stain persists:
- Make a paste of cornmeal and a small amount of water and apply it to the stain.
- Give it plenty of time to work.
- When it is dry, carefully brush it off with the nap.