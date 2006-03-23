How to Remove Eyeliner, Eye Pencil, and Eyeshadow Makeup Stains

Why do we traditionally spring clean in the spring? Nichola Evans/ ­Getty Images

­Sometimes when you're in a hurry with your eye makeup, it's your furniture and other furnishings that end up needing a makeover. Avoid all that ugliness with some helpful stain removal techniques.

The first step in removing makeup stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

Advertisement

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become makeup-stained, with steps on how to remove makeup from each: