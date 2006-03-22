How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

Removing ink stains can be a difficult process. ­iStockPhoto /Martin Koch

Finding a felt tip ink or Indian ink stain on a household surface is enough to make even the coolest host flip their lid. Learn stain removal techniques while maintaining the grace and style even Martha would admire.

­The first step in removing ink stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become ink-stained, with steps on how to remove ink from each:

