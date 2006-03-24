How to Remove Flowers and Grass Stains

Getting closer to nature is fine, but remnants of flowers and grass on your person and elsewhere is a bit ridiculous. Use these tips to keep nature outside, where it belongs.

Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry thoroughly. When working on carpets, be sure to blot up the excess liquid during the procedure and before drying.

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Work liquid dishwashing or laundry detergent into the stain and rinse well with water. If any stain remains, presoak (the method of soaking in the washer or in a sink or tub before washing) in an enzyme presoak product (follow directions on label). Rinse thoroughly and launder as soon as possible. If any stain still remains, test for color-fastness in an inconspicuous place, then use a mild sodium perborate bleach or 3% hydrogen peroxide. Thoroughly rinse with clear water, then launder as usual.

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Cork, Linoleum, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Remove any stains by wiping with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Slate, Terrazzo

Wash stain with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Use a cloth or soft-bristled brush to gently scrub the stain. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

Leather, Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a dry clean cloth. If an oily stain remains, powder the area with an absorbent, such as cornmeal. Allow plenty of time for the absorbent to work, then brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) off the stain and powder. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap.

The next time nature leaves its mark on you, take the above tips to heart.

