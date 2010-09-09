10 Quick Tips for Removing Stains from Clothing

" " Even tough stains can come out if you know some tricks. Ambre Halle/Getty Images

You're out to dinner, and you drop a sauce-covered fork on your white dress. You're playing outside and realize your knees are covered in grass stains. You give your sweetie a few extra kisses, but you get lipstick on his collar.

We spend so much time in our favorite clothes, it's impossible that we're never, ever going to mess them up. You never see stains coming, but they seem to have you targeted (like the grease that jumps right out of the pan onto your shirt!)

Whether it's your favorite top, that dress your best friend doesn't know you borrowed, or your son's brand new shorts, don't sigh in frustration just yet. Those seemingly impossible stains — red wine, blood, tea — aren't so tough when you attack them from the right angle. We've got 10 tips and tricks for knocking those unwanted spots right off your fabrics.

It's important to note that not all fixes work every single time, so don't give up completely if a particular hack doesn't get a stain completely out. Keep trying – it's likely that eventually a tactic will work. The other cardinal rule of stain removal is never, ever run a garment through a heated dryer unless you're totally sure the stain has been removed. Doing so will only cause the stain to set and thus become a permanent, annoying part of your life.

What? You don't believe that we can help you get the ink out of your favorite jeans? You'll just have to click ahead and see it for yourself. We'll start with attacking on-the-spot.