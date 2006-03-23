Home & Garden
How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Alabaster and Marble

Follow these steps to remove food coloring and hair dye stains from Alabaster and Marble:

  • Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.

If a stain persists:

  • Soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol, wring almost dry, and place over the stain.
  • Wait 5 minutes and apply an absorbent pad soaked in ammonia and squeezed nearly dry.
  • Alternate alcohol and ammonia pads until stain has been removed.
  • Wipe surface with a cloth moistened with cool clear water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

