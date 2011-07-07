Food coloring is dye that's safe to eat. Food companies use it to so their products look nice. If you spill food coloring on your carpeting, you basically just poured dye on it! Don't worry. You can try getting the stain out before hiring a professional cleaner.

Here's how to get food coloring out of carpet:

Clean up any kind of stain in your carpet as soon as you notice it. The longer stains have to set in, the harder they are to get out. Gently blot any excess spill with a paper towel. If there's a large amount of spill, you can use a wet vacuum to get up some of it. Wet a dry stain with a little cool water . Wait about a minute for the water to saturate the stain, and then blot gently with a paper towel. If the stain is coming out with just water, keep dampening and blotting until you get the stain out, or nothing more is coming out. Make a solution of one tablespoon white vinegar, one tablespoon liquid hand dishwashing detergent and two cups (473 milliliters) of warm water. If your food coloring stain is red, use ammonia instead of vinegar [source: Goodhousekeeping ]. Pour some of this solution onto a clean, white cloth and sponge the stained carpet. Dab the carpet dry with a paper towel. Repeat until the stain is gone, or nothing more comes off. Sponge any remaining stain alternately with a little rubbing alcohol and small amounts of warm water. Blot it dry after each time you wet it. Moisten the stained areas with three percent hydrogen peroxide. Let the hydrogen peroxide stand for about an hour. Blot and repeat as necessary. Pile a bunch of paper towels over the area when the stain is finally gone. Weigh down the paper towels with something heavy, like a stack of books. This will absorb all the moisture in about an hour. FabricLink, Sprinkle a little carpet freshener on the dry carpet, to make your cleaned carpet smell nice [source: Goodhousekeeping Hilton ].

If these suggestions don't work, you can always hire a professional carpet cleaner.

Originally Published: Jul 7, 2011