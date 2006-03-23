How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

Food coloring and hair dye stains can be difficult to deal with. Use the following tips and techniques, and you should be able to remove them safely and effectively.
Although food coloring and hair dye stains can be a formidable mess to clean, it can be done by acting quickly using these methods.
After you identify the affected material, check out these pages to learn how to fight that stain:
- Non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Fiberglass, Rayon and Triacetate
- Washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex
- Household surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Glass, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Vinyl Clothing and Vinyl Wallcovering
- Alabaster and Marble
- Flooring surfaces such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate and Terrazzo
- Wool Carpet, Silk and Wool
- Cotton and Linen
- Grout
- Leather and Suede
- Wood