How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

Flooring Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove food coloring and hair dye stains from flooring surfaces such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile:
- Wipe up any excess with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
If a stain persists:
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.
- Let it remain in place for several minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia.
- Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.
- Rinse well with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water and re-wipe with a cloth dampened with clear water.
- Allow to dry and polish or wax the surface.