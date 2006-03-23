Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Flooring Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove food coloring and hair dye stains from flooring surfaces such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile:

  • Wipe up any excess with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.

If a stain persists:

Advertisement

  • Cover the stain with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.
  • Let it remain in place for several minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia.
  • Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.
  • Rinse well with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water and re-wipe with a cloth dampened with clear water.
  • Allow to dry and polish or wax the surface.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement