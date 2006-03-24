How to Remove Glue Spots

Do sticky glue spots have you coming apart at the seams? Don't let glue stains make you come unglued. These tips will get rid of those white spots for good.
First, identify the kind of material that got stained. Then use these stain removal methods to get rid of glue spots:
Advertisement
- Non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool
- Washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon and Spandex
- Household surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Slate, Terrazzo
- Grout
- Leather and Suede
- Wallpaper
- Wood