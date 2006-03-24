How to Remove Glue Spots

Immediately sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area with water.

Then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.

Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter.

Let it stand as long as any stain is being picked up.

Change the pad as it removes the stain.

Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.