How to Remove Glue Spots

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove glue spots from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:
- Immediately sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area with water.
- Then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being picked up.
- Change the pad as it removes the stain.
- Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat until no more stain is removed.
For a lingering stain:
- Use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on wool or silk).
- Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung dry.
- Let it stand 30 minutes.
- Keep the area and pad moist and warm, but do not let the wet area spread.
- When no more stain is removed, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.