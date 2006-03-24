Home & Garden
How to Remove Glue Spots

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove glue spots from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:

  • Immediately sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area with water.
  • Then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter.
  • Let it stand as long as any stain is being picked up.
  • Change the pad as it removes the stain.
  • Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat until no more stain is removed.

For a lingering stain:

  • Use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on wool or silk).
  • Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung dry.
  • Let it stand 30 minutes.
  • Keep the area and pad moist and warm, but do not let the wet area spread.
  • When no more stain is removed, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.

