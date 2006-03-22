Iodine can come in handy when cleaning up a wound, but when it gets on a household surface it can be a real pain. Read on to learn how to remove iodine stains.
The first step in removing iodine stains is to identify the stained material.
Below are the most common types of materials that can become iodine-stained, with steps on how to remove iodine from each:
- Fabrics such as Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate or Wool
- Hard surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Glass, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Fixtures, Vinyl Clothing or Vinyl Wallcovering
- Stone surfaces such as Alabaster or Marble
- Porous surfaces such as Asphalt, Cork or Linoleum
- Masonry such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Masonry Tile, Slate or Terrazzo
- Grout
- Leather or Suede
- Wood