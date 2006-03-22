Removing iodine stains can be a difficult task.­ Nichola Evans/ Getty Images

­Iodine can come in handy when cleaning up a wound, but when it gets on a household surface it can be a real pain. Read on to learn how to remove iodine stains.

The first step in removing iodine stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

Advertisement

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become iodine-stained, with steps on how to remove iodine from each:

­