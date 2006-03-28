How to Remove Iron and Rust Stains

Lemon juice can help remove rust stains on certain fabrics. 2007 Stockbyte

­When iron starts to corrode, it forms rust, a substance that often causes unsightly brownish stains. If you accidentally brush up against a rusty surface, you'll be rewarded with a serious laundry stain. Follow these stain removal tips to give your fabrics and household surfaces a clean start.

The first step in removing rust stains is to identify the stained material. If you are dealing with delicate fabrics such as Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool, Leather or Suede, you should take the item to a professional cleaner. Because of the degree of difficulty involved in the removal of rust stains, it is best not to try removing the stain from these delicate fabrics yourself.

