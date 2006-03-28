How to Remove Iron and Rust Stains

Ceramic or Porcelain
Follow these steps to remove iron and rust stains from Ceramic Tile, Porcelain Dishes, or Porcelain Fixtures:
- On the tub, sink, ceramic tile, or toilet, wet a pumice bar, and rub the iron stain. Caution: Do not use this pumice stick on the ceramic glass found on cookware or ceramic cooktops, as it will scratch the surface.
- A paste of borax and lemon juice also is effective on iron stains.
- Rub the paste into the stain and allow it to dry.
- Rinse with clear water, then repeat if necessary.
- Dry with a clean cloth.