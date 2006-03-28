How to Remove Iron and Rust Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Ceramic or Porcelain

Follow these steps to remove iron and rust stains from Ceramic Tile, Porcelain Dishes, or Porcelain Fixtures:

  • On the tub, sink, ceramic tile, or toilet, wet a pumice bar, and rub the iron stain. Caution: Do not use this pumice stick on the ceramic glass found on cookware or ceramic cooktops, as it will scratch the surface.
  • A paste of borax and lemon juice also is effective on iron stains.
  • Rub the paste into the stain and allow it to dry.
  • Rinse with clear water, then repeat if necessary.
  • Dry with a clean cloth.