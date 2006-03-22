How to Remove Liquor Stains

It might have been clumsiness, a slippery glass, or it could have been a party that just went on too long. Whatever the cause, now you are left with an unsightly stain on your favorite piece of furniture, memento or shirt. All is not lost; there are ways to save that item from the garbage bin.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Acetate, Burlap Felt, Fiberglass, Rayon,

Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Blot up any excess liquid. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) area with cool water. Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter and let stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep the stain and pad moist, changing the pad as it picks up the stain. Flush with cool water, blotting excess liquid with a clean absorbent pad. Dry thoroughly.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Nylon,

Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) stain promptly with cool water. If possible, presoak (the method of soaking in the washer or in a sink or tub before washing) the stain in cool water for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Work undiluted dishwashing or liquid laundry detergent into stain. Rinse well. Launder as soon as possible. Old or ironed-in stains may be impossible to remove.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Chromium,

Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Iron, Ivory, Jade,

Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pearls, Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Wipe spill immediately with a cloth or sponge moistened with warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Alabaster, Marble

Wipe immediately and thoroughly with a damp cloth. If a stain remains, make a poultice of water, chlorine bleach, and a mild powder laundry detergent and put it on the stain. Cover with a damp cloth. Let it stand until the stain is bleached out. Rinse thoroughly and dry.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Gold

Wipe up spill immediately. Wash with a cloth dipped in a solution of warm water and mild pure soap with a few drops of ammonia added. Rinse with clear water and dry thoroughly.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone,

Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe spill immediately. Clean any residue with a solution of washing soda or all-purpose laundry detergent (do not use soap) and water. Rinse well. Allow to dry thoroughly.

