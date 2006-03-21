Uses for Baking Soda: Clothing Care

A few simple baking soda tricks can make laundry less challenging. Realistic Reflections/ Getty Images

Baking soda makes a great laundry product because of its mild alkali qualities. Dirt and grease are easily dissolved, while clothes are softened. It is especially helpful ­in homes with hard water because it will clean clothes better, and prevent the stain buildup that can come with hard water. In this article, you will see how baking soda can play a role in the care of your clothes. Let's start with the wash.

As you'll see, baking soda is a valuable tool in the laundry room. Help keep your clothes clean and fresh with baking soda.