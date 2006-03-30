How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

Be sure to remove the sugar residue or it will cause a permanent stain.

Blot up the excess liquid and presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon vinegar for 15 minutes.

Rinse with water and sponge with rubbing alcohol.