How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Synthetic Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from synthetic fabrics like Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:

  • Be sure to remove the sugar residue or it will cause a permanent stain.
  • Blot up the excess liquid and presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon vinegar for 15 minutes.
  • Rinse with water and sponge with rubbing alcohol.
  • Launder as soon as possible.

