How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

Roses and red wine set the mood for a romantic evening. They can do great things for your love life, but they are no friends of household surfaces and laudry stains.
Unfortunately, nothing can kill the mood faster than an unsightly red stain. Follow these tips to stop unsightly stains in their tracks and keep your sweetheart from seeing red.
These spot removal techniques have explained how to get rose and red wine stains out of everything from bamboo to burlap. Still wondering how to remove these spots from foam rubber? Keep reading.
Below are common fabrics and surfaces that can be stained with red wine. After you identify the material you've stained, you can follow these tips to get the stain out:
- Non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon and Triacetate
- Synthetic fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon Olefin, Polyester and Spandex
- Household surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Grout, Iron, Ivory Jade, Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss), Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering and Zinc
- Alabaster and Marble
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Slate andTerrazzo
- Burlap, Silk and Wool
- Foam Rubber and Carpet (natural or synthetic)
- Cotton and Linen
- Felt and Fur (natural or synthetic)
- Leather and Suede
- Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures
- Silver
- Wood