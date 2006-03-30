Home & Garden
How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Household Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from household surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Grout, Iron, Ivory Jade, Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss), Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering and Zinc:

  • Blot up any excess spill.
  • Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.

