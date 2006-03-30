How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

Burlap, Silk and Wool
Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from Burlap, Silk and Wool:
- Be sure to remove the sugar residue or it will cause a permanent stain.
- Blot up the excess wine.
- Sponge the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter and let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
- Flush with water and repeat until no more stain is being lifted.
If any stain does remain:
- Sponge with rubbing alcohol and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol.
- Let it remain as long as any stain is being lifted.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain and keep both the stain and pad moist with alcohol.
- Flush thoroughly with water.
For stubborn or old stains:
- Try moistening the area with a solution of 1 teaspoon liquid laundry detergent safe for silk or wool and 1 cup warm water.
- Cover with an absorbent pad dipped in the solution and wrung nearly dry.
- Let it stand for 30 minutes, adding enough solution to keep the area warm and barely moist.
- When stain is removed, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.