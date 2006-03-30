Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Burlap, Silk and Wool

Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from Burlap, Silk and Wool:

  • Be sure to remove the sugar residue or it will cause a permanent stain.
  • Blot up the excess wine.
  • Sponge the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter and let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
  • Flush with water and repeat until no more stain is being lifted.

If any stain does remain:

Advertisement

  • Sponge with rubbing alcohol and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol.
  • Let it remain as long as any stain is being lifted.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain and keep both the stain and pad moist with alcohol.
  • Flush thoroughly with water.

For stubborn or old stains:

  • Try moistening the area with a solution of 1 teaspoon liquid laundry detergent safe for silk or wool and 1 cup warm water.
  • Cover with an absorbent pad dipped in the solution and wrung nearly dry.
  • Let it stand for 30 minutes, adding enough solution to keep the area warm and barely moist.
  • When stain is removed, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement