How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

Cotton and Linen
Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from Cotton and Linen:
- Blot up the excess.
- Pretreat (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area) with a laundry stain remover and launder.
If that is not possible:
- Presoak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent and let stand for 15 minutes.
- Rinse well with water and sponge area with rubbing alcohol.
- Rinse again with water and allow to dry.