How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Cotton and Linen

Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from Cotton and Linen:

  • Blot up the excess.
  • Pretreat (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area) with a laundry stain remover and launder.

If that is not possible:

  • Presoak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent and let stand for 15 minutes.
  • Rinse well with water and sponge area with rubbing alcohol.
  • Rinse again with water and allow to dry.

