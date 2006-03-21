How to Remove Rubber Cement Stains

Hard Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove rubber cement stains from Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Leather, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Stainless Steel, Suede, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Wood:
- Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove liquid.
- Use a rubber cement pick-up, available at most art or stationery stores, to gently rub any remaining cement.
- This should remove any trace of the stain.
