How to Remove Rubber Cement Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Hard Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove rubber cement stains from Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Leather, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Stainless Steel, Suede, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Wood:

  • Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove liquid.
  • Use a rubber cement pick-up, available at most art or stationery stores, to gently rub any remaining cement.
  • This should remove any trace of the stain.

