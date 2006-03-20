Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Blood Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove blood stains from Acrylic, Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, or Spandex:

  • Fresh blood stains can usually be removed by a thorough laundering in cold water.
  • If any stain remains, soak it in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1­/2 teaspoon dishwashing or liquid laundry detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 15 minutes.
  • Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains), blotting occasionally with an absorbent pad.
  • Continue as long as any stain is being removed. Rinse well with water, making sure to remove all traces of the ammonia.
  • Then dry or launder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement