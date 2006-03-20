How to Remove Blood Stains

Fresh blood stains can usually be removed by a thorough laundering in cold water.

If any stain remains, soak it in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1­/2 teaspoon dishwashing or liquid laundry detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 15 minutes.

Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains), blotting occasionally with an absorbent pad.

Continue as long as any stain is being removed. Rinse well with water, making sure to remove all traces of the ammonia.