How to Remove Blood Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove blood stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, or Wool:
- Treat the stain as soon as possible, as set blood stains can be extremely difficult to remove.
- Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with cold water.
- If the blood is still wet, this step should remove it. If any stain remains, apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia (but do not use ammonia on silk and wool).
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter and ammonia. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed, changing the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with the wet spotter and ammonia. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) thoroughly with cool water, making sure to remove all traces of the ammonia.
- Dry thoroughly.