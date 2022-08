If your garden style is more relaxed and natural as opposed to formal and geometric, then the English cottage garden may be right for you. These gardens, developed as a counterpoint to the “strict lines and artificiality” of gardens in the early 1700s, are often filled with climbing plants and ivy, designed to be as unsymmetrical as possible, and finished with arbors and benches. The key is to give yourself permission to let it all look and feel a little overgrown, without crowding the plants or leaving them untended.

Advertisement