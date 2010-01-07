10 Stones to Use in Your Hardscape

Thin veneer stones can come from a variety of different stones, including fieldstone, limestone and sandstone. Steve Cole/ Getty Images

Much like gravel, veneer stone can be made from different types of stone. It's still a natural stone product, though it's specially cut for use on the face of a structure. A thin veneer stone is simply cut thinner to allow for more stone coverage and a similar look with less stone used [source: Buechel Stone]. "Many stone blends can now be supplied in a thin veneer and adhered to a wall foundation in lieu of a full thick stone material that requires a structural support ledge," says Roehrig.

Fieldstone, limestone and sandstone are all common stones used to create thin veneer [sources: Stoneyard.com, Buechel Stone, Roehrig].

Advertisement

In a yard setting, thin veneer stones have many uses. Outdoor kitchens and fireplaces are two potential applications for thin veneer stones. Certain manufacturers are now making the shells of fireplaces and outdoor cabinets to specifications needed for covering the products with thin veneer stones [sources: First, Irwin Stone].

Whether you choose to use stone to create an outdoor kitchen area or as an accent in your garden, the wide variety within this natural material allows for a great deal of personalization to create the perfect look for the hardscaping in your outdoor space.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

Sources

American Institute of Architects, The. "Housing Downturn and Growing Interest in Containing Energy Costs Result in Smaller Home Size and Volumes, Strong Preferences for Outdoor Living Options and Accessibility." June 29, 2009. (Dec. 4, 2009) http://www.ala.org/press/AIAB080345

ASTM International. "About ASTM International." (Dec. 10, 2009) http://www.astm.org/ABOUT/aboutASTM.html

Beuchel Stone. "Frequently Asked Questions." (Dec. 8, 2009) http://www.buechelstone.com/homeowner/faq.asp#4

Bradley-Hole, Kathryn. Stone, Rock and Gravel. Cassell & Co., 2000.

Davitt, Keith. Hardscaping: how to use structures, pathways, patios & ornaments for your garden. Sterling Publishing Co., 2006.

First, Larry. President of Lang Stone Company. Personal Interview. Dec. 4, 2009.

Flynn Stone Products & Fabrication. "Products." (Dec. 9, 2009) http://www.flynnstonerocks.com/products/

Geo. Schofield Co. Inc. "Decorative Gravel." (Dec. 7, 2009) http://www.geoschofield.com/decorative_gravel.htm

Harding, R. R., R. F. Symes and Paul Taylor. Rocks, Fossils & Gems. DK Publishing, Inc., 1997.

Hawk Brothers Mason & Patio Supplies. "Stone benches." (Dec. 9, 2009) http://www.hawkbros.com/benches.php

Hill, John. Indiana Geological Survey. "Indiana Limestone." http://igs.indiana.edu/geology/minres/indianalimestone/index.cfm

Irwin Stone. "Irwin Stone Blog: Freestanding Outdoor Fireplaces." Aug. 1, 2009. (Dec. 8, 2009) http://www.irwinstone.com/79-freestanding-outdoor-fireplaces

Lambert, David and the Diagram Group. The Field Guide to Geology. Diagram Visual Information, Ltd., 1988.

Lang Stone Company. "Landscape Boulders & Slabs." (Dec. 9, 2009) http://www.langstone.com/lbs_main.htm

Lawrence, Mike. Step-by-Step Outdoor Stonework. Storey Communications, 1995.

Missouri Limestone Producers Association. "About Limestone." (Dec. 6, 2009) http://www.molimestone.com/index/php?page=info/main

Nevada Legislature. "Nevada Facts." (Dec. 7, 2009) http://www.leg.state.nz.us/general/FACTS.cfm

Pacific Stonescape. "Flagstone." (Dec. 9, 2009) http://www.pacificstonescape.com/home/pse/smartlist_7/flagstone.html

Pough, Frederick. Rocks and Minerals. Houghton Mifflin Company, 1996.

Powell, Darryl. Mineral Information Institute. "Quartzite." (Dec. 6, 2009) http://www.mii.org/Minerals/photoquartzite.html

Public Broadcasting System. Building Big. "Skyscraper: Empire State Building." (Dec. 7, 2009) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/buildingbig/wonder/structure/empire_state.html

Pulver, Liz. Landscape architect licensed in New York and California. Personal correspondence. Dec. 6, 2009.

Rist, Curtis, Vicky Webster and the Editors of Sunset Books. Pools and Spas. Sunset Publishing, 2008.

Roehrig, Peter. General Manager at Valders Stone & Marble, Inc. Personal correspondence. December 12, 2009.

Stone Network, The. "Limestone Colors." (Dec. 7, 2009) http://stone-network.com/slab_images/thumbnails.php?album=7&page=2

Stoneyard.com. "Products." (Dec. 8, 2009) http://www.stoneyard.com/products/

Walks, Walls & Patios. Creative Homeowner, 2004.