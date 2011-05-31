How to Blow Out a Sprinkler System

Turn the water off. Depending on how your system was built, you will be able to find the master shut off valve in the basement, utility room or outdoor shed.

Manually drain the water from the system. Reduce the pressure flowing through your system's pipes by opening the hose bib. Catch the water running from the pipes with a large bucket. Remember the water is going to spurt due to the pressure in the pipes, so you're going to get wet [source: Zawacki].

Rent or purchase an air compressor from your local equipment-rental yard. Charge the compressor. Most compressors can charge up to 120 pounds per square inch, but never charge it that high. Using so much pressure may damage your sprinkler system. Most experts recommend that you charge the compressor to 60 pounds per square inch [source: Higgins, Swift].

Attach the compressor to the hose bib, after checking that the compressor is off. You may have to be creative to get a secure seal between the hose bib and the compressor, because the fittings almost never match.