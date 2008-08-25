Home & Garden
How do magic erasers get rid of stains?

by Jessika Toothman
Got kids? You'll probably benefit from keeping melamine foam erasers on hand.
Photo Courtesy of BASF

Now on the market for a couple of years, eraserlike products that get rid of stains you thought you were stuck with for good have become a common household item. For example, Mr. Clean sells a line called Magic Erasers and Scotch-Brite offers a product called the Easy Erasing Pad.

The secret behind these types of erasers is a material commonly called melamine foam. With just a little water, melamine foam can dig in and destroy stains that other products can't touch. Kids go crazy with the crayons? Co-workers leave a trail of scuffmarks wherever they walk? Erasers made with melamine foam might be just what you need.

Stain removal isn't the only thing this special foam is useful for. It's actually been around for about 20 years and has a variety of applications, such as sound insulation (whether to improve a room's acoustics or dampen excess noise) and temperature insulation (whether to protect against very hot or cold temperatures). It's just recently that developers realized its potential as a cleaning product.

A couple of melamine foam's specific physical properties make it a great stain remover, and we'll dive into what those characteristics are on the next page.

The Warning Label

Melamine foam erasers work well; but on surfaces that are painted, polished or easily scratched, they might work a little too well. It's recommended to test the eraser on a small, preferably unnoticeable, portion of whatever you're looking to clean before you dive on in.

A few years ago, Internet rumors spread that melamine foam erasers could cause serious health problems because they contained formaldehyde and had the potential to cause chemical burns. Check out Snopes.com for the outcome -- and a word to the wise: Don't go rubbing powerful abrasives on your face.

