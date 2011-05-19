How can you make white glue?

Chemistry can be like cooking, and making white glue is a simple chemical process that uses ingredients in your own kitchen. If you're "stuck" without glue, try cooking up a batch of white glue at home.

White glue is easy to make by combining the right amounts of milk, distilled vinegar and baking soda. Milk contains a protein called casein. It makes good glue, but not in its liquid form in milk. Adding vinegar causes a chemical reaction that turns the casein into a solid.

How to do it? Heat 2 ounces of 2 percent milk and 1 tablespoon of vinegar, but don't let it boil. The mixture will curdle to the consistency of cottage cheese. Pour it through a coffee filter to collect the curds. Add a pinch of baking soda to the curds until you get the right gluey consistency. Remember that when you use it, the glue takes a few hours to dry.